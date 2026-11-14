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Retired Navy Officer and Award-Winning Author Steven-Paul Lapid Named 2026 Veteran Leader of Influence
By Email,3 days ago
San Diego Business Journal honors Helm & Horizon founder for contributions to leadership education, professional development, and service beyond the military. SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Retired U.S. Navy officer, award-winning author, and leadership educator Steven-Paul Lapid has been named a 2026 Veteran Leader of Influence by the San Diego Business Journal, recognizing his contributions to business, education, and the veteran community following nearly three decades of military service.