undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Chad Lawson Brings hush to West Hollywood for a Live Piano Meditation, Celebrating Meditation Magazine’s Happiness Issue
3 days ago
On Nov. 16, The DEN Meditation hosts Chad Lawson for a Steinway baby grand performance of Decca album selections, guided meditation, and breathwork. WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pianist and composer Chad Lawson will celebrate his new album, hush, and the launch of Meditation Magazine's Happiness Issue on Monday, November 16, with The Happiness Issue: Live Piano + Meditation, an in-person evening at The London West Hollywood presented by The DEN Meditation.