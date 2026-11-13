undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
‘A ton of bravery on display’: Virginia native with local ties helps gymgoers amid D.C. shooting
By Desiree Montilla,11 days ago
WASHINGTON (WWBT) - A Virginia native with ties to the Richmond area is among those being hailed a hero after helping gymgoers get to safety after Thursday’s shooting in D.C.’s Logan Circle. Mike Wilkinson, who graduated from Monacan High School and attended Virginia Commonwealth University, works at VIDA...
3