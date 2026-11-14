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Coconut Creek and Monarch Earn Playoffs Wins Setting Up Rematch in Regional Semifinal
By Matt Rothman,2 days ago
The rematch is set for the Regional Semifinals after Coconut Creek and Monarch High School both won their opening playoff games, setting up another showdown between the two teams. The second-seeded Cougars knocked off Deerfield Beach High School in the opening round, scoring touchdowns on their first two possessions. Jocelin...