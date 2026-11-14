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¡Viva Navidad! Returns for 2026 Festival of Holidays Now in Hollywood Land at Disney California Adventure
By Alice Kennedy,4 days ago
The ¡Viva Navidad! street party, hosted by the Three Caballeros, is back in California Adventure for Festival of the Holidays. Delight in a captivating holiday celebration with musicians, dancers, and Disney Characters wearing colorful fiesta costumes. Watch our POV video below:. This entertainment offering brings together musicians and folk...