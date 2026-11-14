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Under An Hour From Middlesbrough Is 'The World's First Railroad Town' With A Historic Charm And A Gorgeous Park
By Sam Scott,4 days ago
These days, taking the train is a routine part of daily life. Subway cars shuttle commuters from home to the office, while high-speed rail networks whisk passengers between cities and even countries. But have you ever stopped to wonder how passenger rail travel began? Let's travel back in time to 1825, in a rural English town called Shildon. Before a crowd of onlookers, an English engineer named George Stephenson hopped aboard Locomotion No. 1, a steam-powered engine on wheels that pulled a coach full of passengers along the newly opened Stockton and Darlington Railway. Stephenson was dubbed the "father of railways," and Shildon became known as "the world's first railway town."