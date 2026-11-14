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UConn shocks James Madison for statement win
By Dan BoothJoe Zone,4 days ago
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The UConn Football team came into Saturday’s showdown with 8-2 James Madison, riding a two-game losing streak, very much in need of a win to keep their dream of being bowl eligible alive. The Huskies left no doubt out on the gridiron pulling off the upset in jaw dropping fashion, 46-22. UConn’s Ky “Flash” Wilson set the tone in the first quarter, igniting the crowd by returning a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown. After that epic score, the Huskies had all the confidence in the world.
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