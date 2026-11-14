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Shepherdstown's Main Street in West Virginia Still Feels Like It's 1774
By Editor recommendations,4 days ago
Many of the most beautiful, well-preserved small towns in West Virginia offer a glimpse into our nation's past. But only two stand apart as the state's oldest: Romney and Shepherdstown, with the latter having a captivating historic charm. Sure, since its incorporation in 1762, many businesses have come and gone, and generations have passed, too. Yet what practically remains the same are its century-old buildings, historic storefronts, and walkable streets that feel timeless even after the seasons have changed.
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