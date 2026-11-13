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Meet Tammy Wong - the Chef Behind Minnesota’s Best Egg Roll 2026
By Becky Fillinger,9 days ago
A Discussion with Chef Tammy Wong, Owner, Rainbow Chinese Restaurant and Bar. Chef Tammy Wong has been treating Minneapolis to innovative and delicious Chinese food for more than 30 years at Rainbow Chinese Restaurant and Bar. A staple on Eat Street at 2739 Nicollet Avenue S, she recently won Minnesota’s Best Egg Roll 2026. For the past five years, she has won major awards in this category. It’s safe to say that she knows a thing or two about egg rolls! We talked to Chef Wong about why her egg rolls are different and award winning – one reviewer says that “the egg rolls were the biggest I've ever had - about the size of my hand - and they were absolutely packed with filling. They were well seasoned, loaded with ingredients, and every bite felt worth the price.” You should already be making reservations to visit Rainbow Chinese.
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