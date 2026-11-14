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Mensah, Mallory lead No. 5 Miami past Duke 36-25 as Hurricanes close in on ACC title game berth
By Associated Press,4 days ago
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Duke already knew Darian Mensah was a winner. The Miami quarterback simply provided a reminder of that on Saturday. Mensah passed for 382 yards and a touchdown against his former school, Javian Mallory scored three times and No. 5 Miami moved closer to wrapping up a trip to the Atlantic Coast Conference title game by beating Duke 36-25.
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