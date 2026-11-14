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Theodore Roosevelt portrayer Joe Wiegand receives excellence in Local History Award
By News,13 days ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The State Historical Society of North Dakota has named Joe Wiegand, recognized nationally for his portrayal of Theodore Roosevelt, the recipient of the 2026 Excellence in Local History Award. Wiegand is honored for his work interpreting Roosevelt’s life and legacy and connecting people with regional history.