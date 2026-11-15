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Song Review: Sizuk featuring AYAME – “Diamond Dust”
By Lesley Aeschliman,4 days ago
In October 2026, Japanese act Sizuk released “Diamond Dust,” which includes vocals by AYAME. The song is being used as the opening theme for the second season of The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World anime. I have to be upfront in this review and admit that my only familiarity with the anime comes from reading a synopsis for the series and from reading anibloggers’ opinions of the anime.