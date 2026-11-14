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PHOTO STORY: Grandma’s honors furry friends for Halloween and Dia de Los Muertos
2 days ago
Spooky and festive vibes at Grandma’s Coffee Garden were in full swing on the morning of Halloween. With a chill in the air, cloudy skies, and a variety of warm drinks in hand, it was a perfect time for customers to break out their costumes. Fortunately, it was an equally great opportunity to break out their pet’s costumes too. Costumes worn among the furry friends were a sheriff, a cow, Superman, a sushi roll, and many, more. For Dia de los Muertos, which is celebrated on Nov. 1 and 2, colorful papel picado was strung throughout the garden and there was an ofrenda — a memorial altar for those who have passed away — set up for pets in the community who have passed away.