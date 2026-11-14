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Demi Lovato Brings Her Own Kind of Cool to Desigual
By Brigitte Segura,4 days ago
Posted by Brigitte Segura in Brigitte Segura Curator, CELEBS on FDM, EDITOR FAves, FALL | WINTER, fashion, Luxury Lifestyle | 0 comments. Demi Lovato is bringing plenty of personality and a fresh dose of fashion attitude to Desigual’s new “INTERNET ICON” Winter 2026-2027 campaign. Known for his bold approach to fashion and celebrity imagery, photographer Daniel Sachon captures Demi Lovato looking confident, cool and completely at ease. I personally love the vibe of this collection. The pieces feel current, wearable and fun, with lots of possibilities for mixing and matching. Here are some of my favorite looks on Demi, that I can absolutely see myself wearing too. Explore more of the collection in the gallery below, with a closer look at the individual pieces and their details.