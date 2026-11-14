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Axtell downs Lebo to get rematch with Hanover in state semifinal football round
13 days ago
The Axtell Eagles won a battle of two 10-0 teams on Friday night, beating Lebo 62-12, to move onto the semifinal round in Class 8-Man DII. Lebo won the toss and took the football, they went three and out, and on that punt, Joe Lybarger took it 50 yards the other way to put Axtell up 6-0. After another Axtell stop, Clayton Heinen ran in a touchdown from 43 yards out to make it 14-0. After another Lebo three out and out, Heinen did it again, this time from 49 yards out to make it 22-0 Axtell after the first quarter.