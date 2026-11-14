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Local Achievement: Arrow Classical Education turns five; McClellan featured in Kentucky magazine
By Vince Tweddell,2 days ago
Arrow Classical Education is celebrating its fifth birthday. Administrators at the school housed at the First Baptist Church in downtown Henderson say that the school’s mission is to partner with local families through a rich, time-tested classical Christian education. Currently, the school educates 65 students in grades Kindergarten through...