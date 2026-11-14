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Dabo Swinney Reacts to 'Disappointing' Georgia Tech Loss, Updated Contract Buyout for Clemson HC
By Zach Bachar,4 days ago
"You live in this arena, you better figure it out," Swinney told reporters. "That's just the world we're in. You go back to work, you get back up. You've got two choices: you can quit or you can get back up and go again. That's really your two options. So when you're a competitor, you put yourself in this arena, you're gonna have some good days and you're gonna have some bad days."