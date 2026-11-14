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LoGuidice Center Hosts Veterans Day Social
4 days ago
The BOCES LoGuidice Center in Fredonia this week brought together current and former members of the military, students, and staff for a Veterans Day Social celebrating the service and contributions of local veterans. The event was coordinated by the Criminal Justice class under the guidance of instructor Jennie Alessi, with support from Culinary Arts students and instructor Chrissy Conklin, who helped provide refreshments for the gathering.