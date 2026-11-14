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Voyager 1 Set to Become First Object to Reach One Light-Day From Earth
By Gabriela Martinez,4 days ago
Voyager 1, the 1977-launched spacecraft now drifting through interstellar space, is about to set a distance record no human-made object has ever reached. NASA says the probe will become the first object to travel a full light-day from Earth at 4:16:07 a.m. CST on Wednesday, November 18 — a distance of roughly 16.1 billion miles, or 25.9 billion kilometers.