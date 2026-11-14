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Blind New Orleans Veteran Uses AI Glasses To Find His Way To D.C. Pizza Dinner
By Erica Campos,4 days ago
Belard Ernest hasn't seen anything in 20 years. But this week in Washington, D.C., the totally blind Coast Guard veteran from New Orleans used a pair of Meta smart glasses to help him imagine his surroundings, navigate the sidewalks, and find his way to the door of a pizza restaurant where he sat down to eat with others on the trip.
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