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Indian Hill wins OHSAA Division III state soccer title, finishes season unbeaten
By WKRC,4 days ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - Indian Hill capped an unbeaten season with a 2-1 win over Bay Village Bay in the state championship Saturday at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field. Claire Frazier scored twice for the Braves, who finished 19-0-4. Frazier put Indian Hill ahead late in the first half, then scored again early in the second to give her team a 2-0 lead.