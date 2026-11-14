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OL Cole Hutson, DT Hero Kanu removed from pregame Texas injury report
By Wescott Eberts,4 days ago
The four players previously ruled out are the only Longhorns on the final player availability report. Fifth-year offensive lineman Colt Hutson and fifth-year defensive tackle Hero Kanu will both be available for the No. 6 Texas Longhorns for Saturday’s matchup against the No. 21 LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge after they were removed from the pregame SEC player availability report released 90 minutes before kickoff.