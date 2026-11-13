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MuleHide Announces New Territory Manager
9 days ago
Low-slope roofing manufacturer MuleHide has hired Justin Maitland as territory manager for Southern Virginia. He is the company’s lead contact with customers in the territory, which includes Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Richmond, Norfolk, Newport News, Hampton and Suffolk. His responsibilities include helping ensure that projects are completed efficiently and according to specification, working with contractors and ABC Supply Co. Inc. branch teams to develop the best solutions to meet property owners’ roofing needs, and providing ongoing product, technical and sales training for contractors and ABC Supply associates.