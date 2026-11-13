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Greg Olsen talks Panthers, broadcast future, Malik Nabers and free NFL tool for fans
By Scott Fowler,7 days ago
Greg Olsen is about to have a very big decision to make. The former Pro Bowl tight end for the Carolina Panthers has dazzled in his second career as an NFL analyst. Olsen is the No. 2 game analyst at Fox Sports, behind only Tom Brady. Before Brady left the playing field and moved up to the booth, Olsen spent two years with Fox’s “A” team in the No. 1 analyst role, which included calling a Super Bowl.