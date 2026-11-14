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No. 6 Texas at No. 21 LSU gamethread
By Wescott Eberts,4 days ago
The Horns face off against the Tigers in a rare road game wearing burnt orange. After a lengthy grounding in Austin that forced the team to deplane and return to campus, the No. 6 Texas Longhorns made it to Baton Rouge late Friday night ahead of Saturday’s matchup against the No. 21 LSU Tigers in Death Valley, the first time the two teams have met at Tiger Stadium since 1953.