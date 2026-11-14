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Jesse Minter: “Very, very impressed” with how Jacoby Brissett picked up offense
By Josh Alper,4 days ago
It appears quarterback Jacoby Brissett earned a good grade in his crash course on the Ravens offense. Brissett joined the team a little over a week ago in a trade with the Cardinals and is on track to start against the Chargers on Monday night. In comments to reporters on Saturday, head coach Jesse Minter didn’t make it sound like Brissett will be limited to a small portion of the team’s playbook when he takes the field.