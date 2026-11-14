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MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia entered Saturday’s game against Kansas as one of the nation’s worst defenses statistically, and the Mountaineers certainly played like it.
By Henry Greenstein,12 days ago
What was more impressive was the way that KU limited WVU’s typically high-flying offense. The Jayhawks held the Mountaineers under 100 total yards through the first three quarters of action and at one point forced them to punt on seven consecutive drives. WVU made the final margin more respectable...