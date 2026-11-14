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Back-to-back losses knock Lane Kiffin and Kentucky out of College Football Playoff contention
By The Associated Press,13 days ago
Kentucky and LSU played their way out of the College Football Playoff with consecutive losses. The No. 13 Wildcats and 24th-ranked Tigers suffered their third and fourth losses of the season, respectively, Saturday night in Southeastern Conference action. Unranked Florida, one of the most up-and-down teams in the country, dealt...