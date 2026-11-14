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Edmond Traffic Stop Unravels Alleged 950-Pound Marijuana Stash House
By Jordan Myers,4 days ago
Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office — Reported Recipient Of Charges. A left-hand turn onto Danforth Drive is what finally cracked the case open. Edmond police say an investigation into suspicious drug activity in a newly developed community near Danforth and Kelly culminated in the discovery of roughly 950 pounds of marijuana stashed inside a single home, along with financial records investigators believe point to a money-laundering scheme.
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