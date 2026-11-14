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Tibbits sets career high 21 points in loss at Army
4 days ago
WEST POINT, N.Y. — Junior Hayden Tibbits continued his strong start to the season with a career high 21 points Saturday afternoon as St. Thomas men’s basketball fell at Army, 79-77, in front of 2,961 in Christl Arena. The Tommies fall to 2-3 overall while shooting 57.1 percent overall and the Black Knights improve to 2-2 shooting 51.7 percent from the field along with 11 offensive rebounds. TOP TOMMIES Hayden Tibbits – Set another career high 21 points to lead all scorers on 7-of-10 shooting, including 4-of-6 on 3-pointers – Added a game-high six assists with no turnovers and was…