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Grass Range-Winnett back into 6-Man title game with 64-42 semifinal win
By Johnny Day SWX Local Sports Reporter,4 days ago
GRASS RANGE, Mont. — Grass Range-Winnett is headed back to the 6-Man state championship game after defeating West Yellowstone 64-42 in a semifinal matchup Saturday afternoon. The 2025 runners-up in the Rangers will make their second consecutive appearance in the state title game after an offensive shootout against the...
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