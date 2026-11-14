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Holidays in Franklin Square Opens November 19 With the Free Electrical Spectacle Light Show, Fire Pits, Street Curling and More
By Hec,4 days ago
Holidays in Franklin Square Opens November 19 With the Free Electrical Spectacle Light Show, Fire Pits, Street Curling and More. Historic Philadelphia, Inc. (HPI) will open Holidays in Franklin Square, featuring the Electrical Spectacle Light Show presented by PECO, on Thursday, November 19, 2026, at Franklin Square, 6th and Race streets. Opening night features a performance by the Commonwealth Youth Choir, free hot apple cider, street curling and mini golf, a brief speaking program and the first showing of the free light show.