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Boiling Springs tops Susquenita field hockey 4-1 in PIAA Class 1A quarterfinals; Kendall Longenberger scores 100th goal
By Jana Benscoter,4 days ago
Boiling Springs and Susquenita each rewrote their lineups on Saturday, one out of necessity and the other out of respect for a star. In the end, Boiling Springs came away with a 4-1 win, and junior Kendall Longenberger, a North Carolina field hockey commit, reached her 100-goal milestone. Susquenita head...