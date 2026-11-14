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Service Dogs of Virginia celebrates its four-legged graduates
By Chris Ahlf,4 days ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Service Dogs of Virginia celebrated its graduates at the Center at Belvedere, recognizing dogs and their handlers after several months of training. The Charlottesville-based nonprofit prepares dogs to help people with physical disabilities, provide medical alerts, support people with post-traumatic stress disorder, and more. Facility dogs...
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