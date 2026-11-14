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Jelani Hamilton scores 17 as Florida Atlantic tops Coastal Georgia
4 days ago
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) Jelani Hamilton's 17 points helped Florida Atlantic Owls defeat Coastal Georgia 78-63 on Saturday. Hamilton shot 6 for 15 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Owls (3-1). Josh Harris scored 11 points while going 5 of 10 and 1 of 4 from the free-throw line, and added 17 rebounds. Kieran Mullen shot 3 of 6 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 11 points.