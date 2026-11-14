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Ground stop delays Waco chamber members’ return from Costa Rica
By Irma Peña,4 days ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A U.S. ground stop delayed the return of about 45 members of the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce who were on a plane in Costa Rica preparing for takeoff. “We were supposed to leave yesterday, at 3:30, once we were on the tarmac and we were in line to take off, that’s when the pilot notified everyone on the plane there were some issues with air control traffic,” chamber board member Hector Sabido told KWTX.