undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
As some residents ask Mayor Browne to step down, closed session produces pledge for cooperation
By Nov. 3, 2026 General Election Results,4 days ago
VIROQUA Wis. – An intense four-hour evening of municipal meetings that drew dozens of impassioned residents and concluded with a two-hour closed session ending after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday has laid bare divisions between Mayor Krista Browne and the Viroqua Common Council, leaving the community to wonder whether an eleventh-hour truce will hold.
2