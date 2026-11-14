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Flags to be lowered Sunday in memory of N.C. deputy killed in crash
By Michael White,4 days ago
North Carolina officials and law enforcement agencies are mourning a deputy who was killed in a crash Thursday while chasing a suspect. Greene County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Devin James was helping Farmville police officers in a pursuit about 8:20 p.m. on N.C. 258 when he lost control of his vehicle. The suspect had crossed into Greene County from Pitt County, where Farmville is.
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