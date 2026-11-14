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US has lost measles elimination status, global health authorities say
By Nov. 3, 2026 General Election Results,4 days ago
The U.S. has officially lost its status as a country where measles is eliminated, a public health triumph secured a quarter century ago. Researchers with direct knowledge of the deliberations on the country’s status told KFF Health News that the Pan American Health Organization reached the conclusion this week: Measles has reestablished regular transmission in the country. PAHO had planned a public announcement on Nov. 17. In public health parlance, measles elimination depends on a country’s sporadic outbreaks ending within a year. That’s no longer happening in the United States.