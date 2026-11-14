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Portland man taken into custody after shooting at Raleigh Hills gas station
By Carrie Gloeckner Rose,2 days ago
Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies are seeking information about a shooting that occurred in the parking lot of a Raleigh Hills gas station Tuesday, Nov. 10. Around 9:30 p.m., sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Beaverton and Tigard police departments responded to various reports of a shooting at the 76 gas station at 5065 S.W. Scholls Ferry Road.