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FINAL: Southern defeats Alcorn State 41-28
By Ben Dackiw,4 days ago
BATON ROUGE - With the Southern Jaguars still alive in the SWAC West division race, Marshall Faulk's Jags lead the Alcorn State Braves 27-21 at halftime. Once again, Southern leaned heavily on a rushing attack led by running back Trey Holly. Holly ran the ball 19 times in the first half and ran in two touchdowns. In the passing game, quarterback Christian Johnson completed eight of his 12 passes and threw for two touchdowns.