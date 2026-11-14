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Miami Hurricanes dominate St. Peter’s, remain undefeated in 78-46 win
By Olivia Attalla,4 days ago
The Miami Hurricanes women’s basketball team took on the St. Peter’s Peacocks on Thursday night at the Watsco Center, earning a 78-46 win to remain undefeated. The first quarter started great for the Canes, led by veteran Ahnay Adams, who stole the spotlight on the court. The Miami guard achieved her first career double-double, recording 14 points, 10 rebounds and two assists. The Canes veterans continue to make an impact every game and isn’t slowing down anytime soon.