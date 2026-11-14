undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Winners and losers: Christian Pulisic bags a brace as Manchester United-bound Mauricio Pochettino begins USMNT farewell with 6-0 Haiti rout
By Ryan Tolmich,4 days ago
MIAMI -- Are you sure you want to leave, Mauricio Pochettino? Why head to Manchester when the U.S. Men's National Team are having this much fun? Saturday's CONCACAF Nations League performance against Haiti made a pretty good case for sticking around. The U.S. rolled to a 6-0 win, with returning...