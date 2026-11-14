undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Southern takes down Alcorn State to win third straight game and keep SWAC title hopes alive
By TOYLOY BROWN III,4 days ago
The Southern offense proved up to the challenge Saturday against Alcorn State, the highest-scoring team in FCS, with quarterback Christian Johnson and running back Trey Holly leading the way. The Jaguars earned their third straight victory after a 41-28 win on Saturday afternoon at A.W. Mumford Stadium. With the win,...