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Trump is taking Elon Musk on his Asia trip, but he plans to avoid talking about Nvidia scandal
By Nov. 3, 2026 General Election Results,4 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump plans to take the world’s wealthiest man, Elon Musk, with him next week when he travels to the Philippines and China. As the head of SpaceX and Tesla, Musk has economic and national security interests that make him a valuable adviser to Trump, according to administration officials who insisted on anonymity as a condition for previewing the president’s plans on a Friday call with reporters.