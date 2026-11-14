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El Paso Woman, 45, Nabbed in Traffic Stop on Intimate-Video Warrants
By Dylan Foley,4 days ago
A 45-year-old El Paso woman is facing two felony warrants after a constable's sergeant spotted her driving through the city and pulled her over. Karla Ortega was arrested Thursday and booked into the El Paso County Jail on allegations that she shared intimate video images of a victim in a group chat without that person's knowledge or consent.
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