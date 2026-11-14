undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
'Almost magic': SpaceX's Starship Flight 15 makes history, catching upper stage from orbit
4 days ago
SpaceX on Friday launched the 15th flight test of its Starship rocket from Starbase in Texas and, on Saturday, successfully caught the upper stage of the launch vehicle. Starship rockets are designed with sections that can be reused after being caught with large "chopsticks" back on Earth. Friday's flight test sought to recover both the upper stage and booster from the launch vehicle, yet the booster ultimately landed in the ocean instead of returning to Starbase.