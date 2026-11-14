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Weekly high school football roundup and look ahead to next week
By Taft Coghill Jr.,4 days ago
Battlefield 35, Stafford 0: The Indians’ bounce-back season came to an unsatisfying end Friday night as they were shut out by the Bobcats. Stafford won just three games in 2025, but won seven under first-year head coach Brad Womack. Battlefield (10-1), the third seed in Region 6B moves on to visit Brooke Point in a semifinal showdown next week.