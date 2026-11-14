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Study: Southaven Power Plant Emissions 19 Times Permit Level
By Jon Myers,4 days ago
Researchers using a NASA air-quality satellite estimate that Southaven power plant emissions of nitrogen oxides from the natural gas turbines that power SpaceXAI’s data centers have run far above the level the state permit anticipates. Their estimate is roughly 19 times higher on average since February 2026. The Daily Memphian reported on the study Saturday, Nov. 14.