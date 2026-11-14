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Pine Bluff throws second Veterans Day parade
By I.C. Murrell,4 days ago
Chilly weather may have led to a sparse crowd downtown, but it didn’t keep veterans from being celebrated. The city of Pine Bluff hosted its second annual Veterans Parade on Saturday (Nov. 14). Corvettes, election officials, bands and JROTCs marched westward from Fifth Avenue, down Main Street to Eighth Avenue eastward to the Convention Center, where veterans were honored at a reception.
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